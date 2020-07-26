Cowen Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $100.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an inline rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.