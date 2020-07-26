Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.11.

CHGG opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares in the company, valued at $137,481,580.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 122.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

