CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.