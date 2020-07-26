Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $102.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

