BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE CNI opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

