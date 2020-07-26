$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $138.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $79,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 255,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.