SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 53,275 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

