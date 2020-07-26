SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,683 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of El Paso Electric worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth about $476,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $68.05 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

