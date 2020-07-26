SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,886 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Altair Engineering worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $38.19 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $1,964,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,657 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

