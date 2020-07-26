SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 820.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 862,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 197,152 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.22 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

