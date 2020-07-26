12,430 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $165.17.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

