SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FOX by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.