Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $337.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.