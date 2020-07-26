Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $639,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

FOX stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

