Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,619 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Immunomedics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

