Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,619 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Immunomedics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.