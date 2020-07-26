Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.