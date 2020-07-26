Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

