Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,391 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

