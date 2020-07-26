Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

SRE stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.