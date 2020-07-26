SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

