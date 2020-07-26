SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 492,212 Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of BRF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BRF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 646,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.57. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

