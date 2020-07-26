Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

