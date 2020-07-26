State Street Corp Buys 141,724 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.02% of Big Lots worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Big Lots by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $6,054,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

