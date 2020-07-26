Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,547 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.