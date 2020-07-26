Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,249 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

