Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.