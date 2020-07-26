Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Neenah worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Neenah by 2.0% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 124,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neenah by 3.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 78,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neenah by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neenah by 87.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neenah by 95.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

