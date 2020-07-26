iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $752,000.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.