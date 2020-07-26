Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.47, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

