Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) traded down 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, 179,159 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kingsmen Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

