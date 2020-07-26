PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Price Down 0.5%
iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Price Down 0.5%
Ambu A/S Stock Price Down 4.3%
Ambu A/S Stock Price Down 4.3%
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Price Up 1%
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Price Up 1%
Kingsmen Resources Shares Down 13.2%
Kingsmen Resources Shares Down 13.2%
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading 0% Higher
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading 0% Higher
PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6%
PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report