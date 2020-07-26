MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas Sells 25,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$538,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,543,949.56.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.15. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a current ratio of 104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.07.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$18.60 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

