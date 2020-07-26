Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Barbara Henderson Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Senior Officer Barbara Henderson sold 4,700 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$16,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,035.

Barbara Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Barbara Henderson sold 4,400 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$8,888.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Barbara Henderson sold 2,350 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$4,700.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -20.73. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.