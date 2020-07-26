Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,690.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 155.4% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH)

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

