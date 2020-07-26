Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), 21,541 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.41.

About Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

