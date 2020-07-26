Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.11). PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $15.22 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 453,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 414,672 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

