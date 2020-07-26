Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($146.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $838,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,724 shares of company stock worth $89,920,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 686,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 320,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 296,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $16,106,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

