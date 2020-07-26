-$0.64 EPS Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01.

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $305,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,749 shares of company stock worth $3,030,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

