$0.41 EPS Expected for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings. Qiwi posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 131,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

