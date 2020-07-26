Deutsche Bank Increases Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $325.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.