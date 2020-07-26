Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $236.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $279.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,388 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

