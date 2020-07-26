Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.