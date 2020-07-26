John D. Hildebrandt Sells 1,347 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $66.53 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

