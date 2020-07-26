Timothy Sean Harrington Sells 2,690 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Sean Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

