Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Eric Benjamin Sells 14,912 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PODD opened at $196.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,458.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,582,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

