SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,444 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 49,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,943,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,067.07 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

