SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,922 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

