SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,908 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

INGR opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

