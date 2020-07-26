Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,831,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 879,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $485,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

