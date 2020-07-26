Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $566,087.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

